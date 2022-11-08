Australia PM Albanese says if meeting is arranged with China's Xi would be a positive thing

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Antony Albanese said on Wednesday if a meeting is arranged with China's President Xi Jinping it would be a positive thing.

"I’ve made it very clear that dialogue is a good thing, and if a meeting is arranged with Xi, then that would be a positive thing," Albanese told a news conference.

"We’re organizing a range of meetings but they haven’t been finalized," he added, in reference to a series of overseas summits including the G20 he is attending.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney Editing by Chris Reese)

