Australia PM Albanese says he will visit Washington soon

Renju Jose Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that he would visit Washington and New Delhi soon after invitations from U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Australia will continue to develop a strong working relationship with the U.S. administration," Albanese, who was sworn in as the prime minister on Monday, told reporters in Tokyo before returning to Australia after a Quad summit.

Albanese on Tuesday said his goals were aligned with the priorities of the Quad group of countries, telling the leaders of the United States, India and Japan he wanted them all to lead on climate change.

