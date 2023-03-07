US Markets

Australia PM Albanese says he will visit US after India trip

March 07, 2023 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he would visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden after his trip to India.

"I look forward to the continuing engagement that I have with the U.S. administration," Albanese told reporters before leaving for India.

