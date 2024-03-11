News & Insights

Markets
TPG

Australia plans to extend wholesale prices to fixed-line broadband networks

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 11, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Adds details on price regulations in paragraphs 3-8

March 12 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Tuesday it planned to extend maximum wholesale prices and other important terms and conditions for retailers to access superfast fixed-line broadband networks.

The regulated Superfast Broadband Access Service (SBAS) prices will continue to be benchmarked to National Broadband Network (NBN) prices for equivalent residential broadband services, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.

TPG Telecom TPG.AX and de-listed Uniti Group are the two largest suppliers of the SBAS in Australia, with their networks together covering more than 1 million premises, primarily in apartment buildings and new residential housing estates.

The new regulations involve specific price terms allowing consumers and businesses to find offers that are potentially similar to, or better than, those available on the NBN, ACCC said.

The regulated monthly prices for the 25/5 and 50/20 Megabits Per Second (Mbps) speed tiers will give retailers greater certainty over the access costs that they pay, allowing retailers to develop consistent product offerings across all networks.

The changes will put downward pressure on the wholesale cost to access the entry-level 25/5 Mbps service and the popular 50/20 Mbps service, the regulator said.

"We have made this access determination so the one million or so Australians who rely on these networks for internet at their homes or businesses can select from a broader range of retailers and offers that can better meet their needs," ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

The new access determination will come into force on Sept. 1 and apply until March 1, 2027.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.