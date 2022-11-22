Australia plans overhaul of disclosure rules for pension funds

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australia plans to overhaul the financial disclosure rules for its A$3.3 trillion ($2.2 trillion) pension funds industry so people can get a clearer idea of their savings, the government said on Wednesday.

The government will table new legislation that will require the superannuation or retirement funds sector to disclose its performance in the same way as publicly listed companies, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said in a statement.

Decades of scattergun regulations have resulted in a "dog’s breakfast" of reporting requirements in the superannuation sector, Jones said.

"We are cleaning up the mess so meaningful, detailed information is made available to members, easily and consistently," he added.

The new legislation will align pension funds' financial and accounting reporting obligations with those of public companies. This includes filing annual, publicly-available financial reports with the financial regulator Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

It would also launch a new annual Super Transparency Report, which would be a source of consistent information for members to compare funds’ performance and expenditure, Jones said.

Australia has the world’s third-largest pension pool, as its superannuation funds have grown to more than A$3.3 trillion from A$148 billion over the last three decades.

The centre-left government said earlier this month that it plans to scale back tax concessions for pension funds of the super rich, as it looks to plug a budget deficit gap and ease its rising debt pile.

