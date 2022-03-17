Australia places sanctions on Russia central bank, finance ministry

Australia on Friday placed sanctions on Russia's finance ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations, covering the majority of the country's banking assets along with all entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt.

"With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

