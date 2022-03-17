Australia places sanctions on Russia central bank, finance ministry

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday placed sanctions on Russia's finance ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations, covering the majority of the country's banking assets along with all entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt.

"With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.