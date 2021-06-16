US Markets
AZN

Australia panel to recommend AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s-media

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australia's expert immunisation panel would recommend restricting the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine only to people over 60, Australian media reported on Thursday.

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australia's expert immunisation panel would recommend restricting the use of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine only to people over 60, Australian media reported on Thursday.

Australia's state and territory leaders have been informed about the recommendation from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and an emergency national cabinet meeting could be held on Thursday to discuss whether to alter the vaccine rollout, Nine News reported.

Australia in early April recommended people under 50 should get Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca due to concerns of blood clots among recipients.

Australia's health ministry did not immediately respond to request seeking comment.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN PFE AMH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular