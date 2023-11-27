News & Insights

Australia Pacific LNG deliveries disrupted due to tanker outage

LNG vessel docked at Australia Pacific LNG lost power

Origin cuts gas flow to APLNG, boosts domestic sales

Two cargoes deferred so far in FY24 delivery schedule

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Tuesday it had reduced gas supply to the Australian Pacific LNG (APLNG) facility and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes would be delayed as a loaded tanker docked at the site had lost power and was unable to leave.

ConocoPhillips is working with all parties concerned, including the relevant maritime regulator and port authority, to resolve the situation, Origin said.

"In addition, Origin is taking steps to bank its non-operated portfolio production and execute additional domestic gas sales," the company said.

Shares in Origin, which is subject to a $10.6 billion takeover offer from a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield, were down 0.6% at A$8.48 as of 0108 GMT.

