Australia outlines new policy agreement with central bank

December 07, 2023 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's treasurer said on Friday the treasury and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) agreed a flexible inflation target was the appropriate framework for achieving price stability, recognising the importance of low and stable inflation.

Both the treasury and RBA agreed that the goal for consumer price inflation should be between 2% and 3%, the statement on the conduct of monetary policy showed.

"The statement reaffirms the government's commitment to the independence of the RBA, sets out the agreed approach to meeting the board's legislated objectives and helps implement recommendations of the RBA Review," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement.

