News & Insights

Australia Oct retail sales slip as consumers hold off for Black Friday sales

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

November 27, 2023 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

Writes through with quotes from ABS, analyst, market reaction

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales unexpectedly slipped in October as consumers cut back on everything but food, though analysts believe many were merely saving some money to splurge on Black Friday sales that took place this month.

Retail sales fell 0.2% from September to A$35.77 billion, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Tuesday. That compares with analysts expectations for 0.1% growth and a gain of 0.9% in September.

Sales were up 1.2% from a year earlier.

"It looks like consumers hit the pause button on some discretionary spending in October, likely waiting to take advantage of discounts during Black Friday sales events in November," said Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

"This is a pattern we have seen develop in recent years as Black Friday sales grow in popularity."

An ANZ survey showed on Tuesday that ahead of Black Friday consumer intention to buy a major household item was at its highest since the first week of February.

Data from e-commerce firm Shopify also showed that point-of-sale sales made by its merchants in Australia during this year's Black Friday sales grew 27% from a year ago.

"A strong rebound in sales this month therefore looks likely, and even if that's followed by a renewed fall in December, sales volumes probably kept rising across Q4," said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia Pacific at Capital Economics.

There was little market reaction to the weaker-than-expected retail data. Markets continue to wager that the Reserve Bank of Australia will hold steady next month, but there is a 60% probability that they will have to raise rates again early next year. 0#RBAWATCH

Rates have risen by 425 basis points to a 12-year high of 4.35%, but consumer spending has remained resilient, one of the reasons that the RBA restarted its tightening campaign in November.

Governor Michele Bullock warned last week that inflation had become increasingly driven by domestic demand, requiring a more "substantial" response from interest rates.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edwina Gibbs)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.