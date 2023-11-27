Australia Oct retail sales slip 0.2%, missing forecasts

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales unexpectedly slipped in October, data showed on Tuesday, likely as consumers held off to take advantage of Black Friday sales in November.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed nominal retail sales fell 0.2% in October from September, compared with a gain of 0.9% the previous month. Analysts had looked for an increase of 0.1%.

Sales of A$35.77 billion were up 1.2% from a year earlier.

