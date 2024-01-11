Australia, NZ rise as yen sold ahead of US inflation data

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose on Thursday, helped by the decline in the yen ahead of U.S. inflation data that could give guidance on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as early as March.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 also edged 0.3% higher to $0.6250, after slipping 0.2% overnight. It looked buoyant against the Japanese yen as well, hitting a new one-month high at 90.88 yen NZDJPY=R, building on a 0.7% gain overnight.

The yen has taken a tumble after data showed real wages in Japan fell faster in November, suggesting there will be no rush for the Bank of Japan to tighten policy any time soon.

Apart from the broad weakness in the yen, Asian equity markets were upbeat on Thursday, supporting the risk-sensitive antipodeans. Data that showed Australia's trade surplus surged to an eight-month high in November likely provided additional support to the Aussie as well.

Markets are still seeing 140 basis points (bps) of easing from the Federal Reserve this year and a two-thirds chance that rate cuts begin as soon as March - a view that could be challenged if U.S. inflation surprises on the high side later in the day. FEDWATCH

"This pattern would also have been regarded as poor inflation data in the pre-COVID period, and with growth data still showing signs that it can keep to near 2%, there is no urgency for the Fed to ease early," Ruskin said.

The local bond market was on guard on Thursday, with three-year Australian government bond yields AU3YT=RR edging up 2 basis points to 3.765%. Ten-year yields were up by a similar amount to 4.139%.

