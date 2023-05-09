News & Insights

Australia, NZ privacy regulators launch joint probe into Latitude Group

May 09, 2023 — 09:13 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - The privacy regulators for Australia and New Zealand said on Wednesday they had begun a joint investigation into the personal information handling practices at consumer finance firm Latitude Group LFS.AX, which was hit by a cyber attack.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the New Zealand Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) said the decision was made after preliminary inquiries.

Latitude Group said in March hackers stole nearly 8 million Australian and New Zealand drivers' licence numbers, in one of Australia's biggest confirmed data breaches.

