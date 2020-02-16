Australia, NZ dollars wait on coronavirus clarity

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were left adrift on Monday as investors awaited some clarity on whether the coronavirus was being contained or not, while a steady outlook for domestic interest rates offered some support.

The number of reported new cases in Hubei province rose on Monday after two days of falls, as authorities imposed drastic new restrictions on movement.

The Aussie was holding at $0.6717 AUD=D3, having bounced 0.6% last week, though it remained uncomfortably close to the recent decade trough of $0.6657. Resistance is layered at $0.6750 and $0.6774, with support at $0.6707.

The kiwi dollar idled at $0.6433 NZD=D3, after bouncing 0.5% last week and away from a three-month low at $0.6378. It has support at $0.6424 and resistance at $0.6487.

The kiwi's reprieve came after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised by dropping an easing bias and switching to a neutral stance, though it left the door ajar for a move should the fallout from the coronavirus prove more harmful than expected.

Investors reacted by paring the chance of an easing anytime soon with a move in March priced at less than 10%. A cut by June is put at 35%, with a shift by year end at 52% RBNZWATCH.

As a result yields on 10-year bonds NZ10YT=RR have climbed to 1.395%, from a low of 1.245% touched early this month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has also been pushing back against market pressure for stimulus, citing risks ever lower rates would inflate a new bubble in borrowing.

"The RBA has made clear its preference for a steady hand near term, providing AUD some support from pricing for a cut by May dropping under 40%," said Sean Callow, a senior forex analyst at Westpac. "Another rate cut is still fully priced but isn't a hot topic short term."

Futures imply a 34% probability of a quarter-point cut by May, with a move to 0.5% fully priced by October. 0#YIB:

That could shift depending on what jobs figures for January show on Thursday, given the RBA has said it would reconsider an easing should unemployment trend markedly higher.

After falling unexpectedly in both November and December to reach 5.1%, the jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.2% in January in part due to the drag from bushfires that were raging through the south east of the country.

A weak result would add to the already bearish background for the Aussie, warned Callow.

"With industrial commodity prices fragile and the economic impact of COVID-19 still spreading well beyond China, we look to sell into rallies around $0.6750/70, with risks to $0.6650."

The RBA's reluctance to ease has been a blow to bonds, sending three-year yields AU3YT=RR to 0.729% from an all-time low of 0.553% touched at the start of the month.

The three-year bond future YTTc1 was off half a tick on Monday at 99.270, while the 10-year contract YTCc1 held steady at 98.9400.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9321 8162; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.