Australia, NZ dollars underpinned by commodities, yields

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars nudged ahead on Monday, urged on by sky-high commodity prices and speculation Australia's central bank could sound less dovish at its policy meeting this week.

The Aussie was firm at $0.7506 AUD=D3, and not far from its recent five-month top of $0.7540. A break above the peak from last October at $0.7555 is needed to extend the bull run, while support lies around $0.7456.

The kiwi dollar was trailing at $0.6923 NZD=D3, having repeatedly failed to crack resistance in the $0.6990/7000 zone. Support lies at the 200-day moving average of $0.6910.

Commodities remain a positive with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) index of prices jumping over March to be up 41% on a year earlier.

"We judge AUD/USD is significantly undervalued thanks to the surge in commodity prices," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA, who estimates fair value at north of $0.8500.

"This week's RBA meeting could be a catalyst for a lift in AUD if the RBA removes its "patient" narrative for increases in its cash rate," he added.

The RBA Board meets on Tuesday and is expected to hold rates at 0.1% but also acknowledge that the economy continues to surprise with its strength.

Unemployment hit 4.0% in February months ahead of the RBA's forecasts, making it harder to justify keeping rates at emergency lows. Data out Monday showed job ads at their highest since 2008, pointing to further gains ahead.

The market has long wagered the RBA will have to start hiking as soon as June and has priced in six more moves to 1.75% by year end. RBAWATCH

Three-year bond yields AU3YT=RR shot up 87 basis points last month to reach 2.385%, while the spread with 10-year yields shrank to 41 basis points.

That was the flattest curve since early 2020 before the pandemic hit, though it is still some way from inverting as the U.S. Treasury curve has.

Inversion is a rare event in Australia with the last time being the global financial crisis in 2008/09, when the economy did stall for a time but dodged recession.

"While we still look for RBA policy normalisation, we remain sceptical of the speed and quantum of tightening currently priced in," said Frank Uhlenbruch, an investment strategist at Janus Henderson.

"Hence, we see some value at the shorter end of the yield curve," he added. "We see 10-year government bond yields at 2.84% as beginning to offer value, providing investors with term premia at a time of heightened inflation risk."

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

