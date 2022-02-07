US Markets

Australia, NZ dollars try to rally, commodity surge a help

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to sustain a rally on Tuesday as an improved tone in global equity markets and strength in commodity prices offered a break from recent selling.

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to sustain a rally on Tuesday as an improved tone in global equity markets and strength in commodity prices offered a break from recent selling.

The Aussie firmed to $0.7131 AUD=D3, having bounced 0.7% overnight and away from support around $0.7050. A break above resistance at $0.7168 is needed to keep the rally going.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6635 NZD=D3, after edging up 0.3% and away from support around $0.6590. It needs to clear last week's top of $0.6683 to improve the technical background.

"We stick to the view that the A$ should remain capped by the $0.7140/70 level given the very different stance that the RBA is maintaining versus a wide range of other central banks," said Richard Franulovich, Westpac's head of FX strategy.

"We would look to use weakness towards $0.70 as an opportunity to buy for strength later in the year," he added, noting prices for Australia's major commodities remained strong with coking coal at record peaks and iron ore at a five-month top.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to argue that inflation is not as much of a threat in Australia as in some other developed nations and it thus has scope to be patient on interest rates.

While markets see a risk the Federal Reserve will hike by a full 50 basis points next month, futures 0#YIB: are not priced for an RBA move to 0.25% until June.

Inflationary pressures were evident in NAB's latest survey of businesses as its measure of purchase costs rose at the fastest quarterly pace on record in January.

While business activity took a hit from a surge in coronavirus cases, firms were optimistic the slowdown would be temporary and consumers had plenty of forced savings to splash out.

There was also much relief at the government's decision to re-open Australia's borders to vaccinated tourists from February 21, ending a two-year lockdown.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular