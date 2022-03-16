Australia, NZ dollars rebound, jobs boom argues for RBA rate hike

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars rebounded on Thursday as upbeat domestic data pushed bond yields higher, propelling the Aussie to peaks on the low-yielding yen not seen since early 2018.

In another of the wild swings that have characterised recent sessions, the Aussie was back up at $0.7308 AUD=D3 after jumping 1.3% overnight. The rally rescued it from a low of $0.7165 and turned attention to resistance around $0.7368.

It was aided by a rush out of the Japanese yen, which saw the Aussie surge 1.7% overnight to 86.68 yen AUDJPY=, and clear its 2021 top of 86.24.

The kiwi reached $0.6836 NZD=D3, having bounced 1% overnight and away for a trough at $0.6729. It now faces resistance around $0.6875.

Australian data showed jobs jumped 77,400 to far outpace forecasts of 37,000, while the unemployment rate dropped to a 14-year low of 4.0% and near levels not seen since the early 1970s.

That is a major milestone for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has long wanted to get unemployment to 4% and lower in the hope of reviving wage growth.

"It's an incredibly strong set of numbers," said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA, adding there was now a clear risk the RBA would drop its commitment to being "patient" on rates at the next board meeting in April.

"We anticipate the RBA will move to an explicit hiking bias at the May Board meeting, and to commence normalising the cash rate in June."

Markets have long wagered on a first hike in the 0.1% cash rate in June, though trading in futures 0#YIB: was halted by tech problems at the exchange on Thursday.

Further increases to at least 1.25% are priced in for this year, an outlook encouraged by the Federal Reserve's hawkish prediction of seven U.S. hikes in 2022.

All of which lifted yields on Australian 10-year bonds AU10YT=RR to their highest since late 2018 at 2.524%.

In New Zealand, data showed fourth-quarter economic growth just missed forecasts at 3.0%, but was still more than strong enough to justify further policy tightening from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

"With inflation and employment both running above target, there's every need to continue removing stimulus," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"But the risks aren't all one way and we expect a measured pace of 25 basis point hikes at each meeting this year to 2.5%, and another two next year."

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

