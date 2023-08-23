News & Insights

Australia, NZ dollars rebound as rate view helps risk assets

August 23, 2023 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars enjoyed a much needed respite on Thursday, after weak global economic data raised hopes that central banks may not need to tighten much more, lifting risk assets and driving bond yields lower.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was hovering at $0.5979, after rising 0.5% on Wednesday to a one-week high of $0.5984. It now faces resistance at $0.5996.

Having wallowed near lows for much of this week on concerns over China's slowdown and a buoyant U.S. dollar, the two currencies found support after weak U.S. and European business activity suggest rate hikes are working to cool inflation.

That added to a shift to the recent trading narrative that rates would have to stay higher for longer given a slew of strong data showed an acceleration in the U.S. economy.

TD Securities on Thursday entered a long trade on the Australian dollar, targeting a 4% move over the next two months to $0.6740, as stretched short-term valuations suggest a reversal is imminent.

"In terms of technicals, 0.64 offers support and with momentum for AUDUSD becoming less negative, we think it is the beginning of a break out higher," said Ray Ng, FX quantitative strategist at TD.

For now, investor focus is turning to the speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday, which would also be a blow to stressed bond markets if he sounds in any way hawkish.

Local bond markets rallied in tandem with Treasuries.

Australia's 10-year bond yields AU10YT=RR slumped 12 basis points to a two-week trough of 4.119%, while New Zealand's 10-year yields NZ10YT=RR also fell 12 bps to 4.98%, having hit a 12-year high of 5.185% earlier this week.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
