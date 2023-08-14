Australia, NZ dollars plumb nine-month lows on China woes

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars slumped to nine-month lows on Monday as dire credit data and more property woes from China heightened concerns about the health of their biggest export market.

The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.5% to $0.6461, bouncing a little from a nine-month trough of $0.6456 hit earlier in the session. It is finding support at $0.6459, a 2023 low from May, following a 1.1% slide last week.

The kiwi NZD=D3 dropped 0.4% to $0.5959, the lowest since Nov. 10, and breached a key support level of $0.5986, which is turning into a major resistance. It has support at a chart level of $0.5906, after a 1.9% tumble the previous week.

The two antipodean currencies were pressured by more woes in China's property market, a pillar industry that relies heavily on steel-making material iron ore from Australia. Country Garden2007.HK, the country's largest private property developer, on Monday saw its shares plunging to a record low and its bonds being sold off.

Dire credit data published late on Friday also suggest domestic demand remained incredibly weak even after policymakers cut interest rates.

The offshore yuan CNH= eased 0.2% to 7.2763 per dollar, the softest in two and a half months, and threatened a major support level of 7.2856. A break there would take it to levels not seen since November last year.

"I think the Aussie dollar downtrend can continue. I think commodity prices can keep tracking lower because of the very soft Chinese economic recovery, and the Aussie may well reach our forecast earlier than what we expect," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Local bonds extended a global sell-off from Friday. Australian three-year yields AU3YT=RR climbed 7 basis points to 3.901%, the highest in two weeks, while ten-year yields AU10YT=RR were also up 7 bps to an one-month top of 4.195%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

