Australia, NZ dollars plumb new six-month lows after soft China PMI data

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were battered on Wednesday after soft manufacturing data reinforced concern of a sharp economic slowdown in China, while Australian short-term bond yields climbed after a hot inflation report.

The Aussie AUD=D3 eased 0.5% to $0.6486, the lowest since November last year, unwinding earlier gains that took it to a session high of $0.6538 as a report revealing rampant inflation added to the case of an interest rate hike next month.

The kiwi NZD=D3 fell 0.6% to a fresh six-month trough of $0.6006. It has been struggling to find a strong support level, undermined by a dovish shift from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand that signalled rate hikes are over.

The yuan slumped to a six-month low and Asian shares fell after China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data showed factory activity in the country contracted at a faster pace in May and the recovery in services sector appears to be slowing.

The Aussie is often sold as a liquid proxy for the Chinese currency, reflecting Beijing's position as the largest buyer of Australian resources.

Data released on Wednesday showed Australia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.8% in the year to April, compared with analyst forecasts of 6.4%, prompting markets to factor in more chance of further rate hikes in coming months. 0#RBAWATCH

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also on Wednesday said the central bank would do whatever it takes to bring inflation under control, saying risk to inflation is on the upside.

"With inflation still very high and upside risks to wages flowing from the upcoming minimum wage increase, the still tight jobs market and faster public sector wages growth the risk of another rate hike is now very high," said AMP chief economist Shane Oliver.

Capital Economics now expect two more hikes from the RBA in June and July, bringing the cash rate to 4.35%.

Australia's government bond yields pared back earlier declines. Three year yields AU3YT=RR hit a session high of 3.428%, after opening lower at 3.367%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

