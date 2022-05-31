Australia, NZ dollars pause for breath

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were knocked from three-week highs on Tuesday as renewed global inflation fears lifted their U.S. counterpart, but positive economic data in Australia pointed to steady growth and kept selling contained.

The Aussie AUD=D3 has rallied for about three weeks and briefly poked above 72 cents on Tuesday before retreating 0.3% to $0.7178. It is within sight of its 200-day moving average of $0.7260.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 fell 0.3% to $0.6536.

Australian first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is due on Wednesday. Analysts said partial indicators on Tuesday suggested growth despite a fall in net exports.

Surging imports and a jump in government spending look to offset the decline.

"The Aussie is showing a little bit of resilience given that the GDP partials were better than expected, pointing to a good outcome for tomorrow," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Better-than-expected Chinese factory activity data was also helping contain selling, he added, though investors were cautious because the figures still indicated activity was shrinking in May following a steep contraction in April.

Westpac upgraded its forecast for Australian first-quarter GDP, now seeing it 0.6% higher than in the previous quarter, instead of 0.2%, and 2.9% higher than a year earlier.

The U.S. dollar was broadly stronger on Tuesday after soaring food and energy prices lifted Germany's inflation rate to its highest in a half a century and set investors on edge about aggressive rate hikes to contain it.

Australian inflation hit a 20-year high in the first quarter and the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its benchmark cash rate to 0.35% in May. Markets 0#YIB: are priced for another hike to 0.6% next week and more to around 2.5% by year's end. RBAWATCH

Australian government bond futures tracked a sharp selloff in Treasuries on Tuesday, with the three-year bond contract YTTc1 down 9.5 ticks at 97.060 and the 10-year contract YTCc1 down 10 ticks at 96.630.

New Zealand government bonds 0#NZTSY= were also sold and the 10-year yield NZ10YT=RR rose 7.5 basis points to 3.595%.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

