Australia, NZ dollars on the back foot, bonds push ahead

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were stuck on the defensive on Thursday as sellers swamped support for a third session, while bonds extended their rally on hopes interest rates had peaked.

The Aussie was holding on at $0.6410 AUD=D3, having fallen 0.5% the previous session and further away from its recent three-month top of $0.6523. A break of the next support bulwark at $0.6395 would target $0.6370.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.5914 NZD=D3, after slipping 0.4% on Wednesday in its third straight session of losses. Support lies at $0.5885.

Some of the pullback was attributed to softness in commodity prices, notably oil and gold, though iron ore climbed to seven-month highs and the steel-making mineral is Australia's single biggest export earner.

Bond markets are faring much better as yields on 10-year bonds AU10YT=RR dropped 20 basis points overnight to touch 4.518%, taking them well away from last week's peak of 4.999%.

They also outperformed Treasuries, narrowing their premium to 2 basis points over U.S. debt.

Three-year futures YTTc1 hit three-week highs at 95.870, up 26 basis points since the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked rates to 4.35% on Tuesday.

Cash yields AU3YT=RR are down at 4.15%, suggesting the market is wagering the tightening cycle is done. 0#RBAWATCH

"There is nothing to suggest the RBA is considering delivering a hike next month," said Prashant Newnaha, senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities.

"Inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025 have been lifted, giving the RBA more breathing space, and arguably the bar to hiking in Feb 2024 has been raised as well."

The longer the pause lasts, the less likely a hike would be given markets assume the Federal Reserve and European Central Banks will be easing policy by the middle of next year.

New Zealand's 10-year yields were also down at six-week lows of 5.098% NZ10YT=RR, having fallen 40 basis points in just a week as the market priced out almost any chance of a rate hike there.

Swaps imply around a 95% chance rates will stay at 5.5% at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's next meeting on Nov. 29, and are fully priced for a quarter point cut by August next year. 0#RBNZWATCH

