Australia, NZ dollars lose ground, upbeat data a fleeting help

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar faltered on Wednesday as a bout of selling hit its New Zealand neighbour, though a solid report on the domestic economy cleared the way for another rise in interest rates this month.

The Aussie eased to $0.7160 AUD=D3 and was threatening support at $0.7150, having repeatedly failed to crack resistance around $0.7203 over the past two days.

The kiwi took a sudden spill to $0.6488 NZD=D3, after its failure to clear $0.6564 on Tuesday seemed to trigger a shake-out of long positions. Support now lies around $0.6450.

The Australian data showed the economy grew a stronger-than-expected 0.8% in the first quarter, keeping annual growth at a respectable 3.3%.

Price measures in the report showed inflation picking up steam across the economy, though wages were more mixed.

"All indicators show the economy to be doing well, actually very well," said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.

"The data confirms that the era of super-low interest rates has outlived its usefulness. A more 'normal' economy requires more 'normal' interest rates."

Futures 0#YIB: are priced for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike by 25 basis points (bps) in both June and July, and by 50 bps in August following inflation data for the second quarter which are likely to be red hot. RBAWATCH

The December contract also slipped further to imply rates could reach 2.75% by Christmas, heights not seen since 2013.

Most analysts doubt rates will rise quite that fast given the pain it would cause Australian households, who happen to hold a record A$2 trillion in mortgage debt.

Home prices are already skidding in Sydney and Melbourne causing the first decline in national values in 20 months, an ominous sign for household wealth.

"We expect a peak to trough fall in prices of around 10% to 15%," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at fund manager AMP.

"The fact prices are already starting to fall tells us that rate hikes are getting traction," he added. "That suggests the RBA may not have to raise rates as much as would otherwise be the case, with the peak in the cash rate being, say, 2% rather than the 3%-plus that the money market is predicting."

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

