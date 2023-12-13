Australia, NZ dollars jump as US$ dives, bonds get rate fever

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars jumped on Thursday while bond yields tumbled as markets priced in ever-more aggressive rate cuts in the United States, and at home.

A surprisingly strong Australian jobs report gave the Aussie an extra fillip, taking it to the highest in almost five months at $0.6708 AUD=D3. It had already risen 1.5% overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a dovish outlook on policy.

"The scale of the Fed surprise to rates markets suggests reverberations for the USD will continue in coming days," said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow. "This should be enough to see AUD finally break resistance at $0.6723 and $0.6739."

The kiwi dollar hit its highest since July at $0.6223 NZD=D3, having climbed 0.6% overnight, though it was slowed somewhat by a very weak report on the domestic economy.

Bonds rallied hard as markets moved to price in lower rates across the globe, with futures now implying no chance of a hike in either Australia or New Zealand despite their central banks having tightening biases.

The upbeat jobs report proved no hindrance to the rally as the strength in employment was being met by an even bigger rise in the supply of labour, suggesting there was little threat of a wage-price spiral.

As a result, markets now implied a 70% chance the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would cut rates by May, while a quarter point easing to 4.10% was fully priced for June. 0#RBAWATCH

Futures now imply a bit more than 50 basis points of easing for all of 2024, though that pales compared with the 153 basis points priced in for the Fed.

Australian three-year yields AU3YT=RR were down a steep 20 basis points at 3.75%, lows not seen since early September and well under the 4.35% cash rate.

Markets were also pricing an 80% risk the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would cut rates in May, even though the bank itself is projecting no easing until 2025.

The dismal New Zealand data saw the two-year swap rate NZDSM3NB2Y= dive to 4.75%, from 5.21% at the start of the week, again far below the 5.5% cash rate.

"Today's GDP report shocked us all," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank. "Forward looking economic indicators point to a cooling domestic economy, inflation continues to move south, and the labour market is softening fast.

"Rate cuts will likely be the next move, just not for a while yet."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

