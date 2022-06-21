Australia, NZ dollars inch up, debt market enjoys an RBA rally

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Tuesday as global risk sentiment lightened just a little, while the bond market caught a break when Australia's central bank played down the risk of super-sized rate increases.

The Aussie firmed 0.3% to $0.6970 AUD=D3, having found support around $0.6930 overnight, though it still faces plenty of resistance around $0.6996 and $0.7069.

The kiwi dollar was a shade higher at $0.6338 NZD=D3, after drawing support at $0.6300, but needs to clear last week's $0.6396 top to improve the technical background.

Debt futures got a boost when Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said he expected the Board to discuss a policy interest rate rise of 25 to 50 basis points next month.

That saw July bill futures 0#YIB: rally 6 ticks to 98.77 as the market priced out the chance of a 75-basis-point move from the current 0.85%. RBAWATCH

Lowe noted that market pricing for rates reaching as high as 4% by the end of the year would represent the most aggressive tightening on record, an outcome he felt was unlikely.

December futures duly jumped 20 ticks, though at 96.430 they still imply an effective cash rate around 3.57%.

"Overall, we continue to expect the RBA to move quickly away from previous 'emergency' interest rate settings in the near term," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB, who expects half-point hikes in both July and August.

"We pencil in 2.1% for the cash rate at the end of 2022 and 2.6% at the end of 2023, still well below market pricing." he added. "The risk later this year is somewhat to the upside – but still below market pricing - should the RBA feel the need to err on the side of restrictive territory."

In New Zealand, there was more evidence that past rate hikes were working all too well as consumer confidence dived to all-time lows in the June quarter.

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence survey tumbled 13 points to 78.7, lower even than during the pandemic, amid surging inflation and rapid tightening by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

"We agree that there's a substantial amount of work still to be done to bring inflation pressures back into check," said Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac.

"However, if there is a more abrupt slowdown in spending than the RBNZ anticipates, then it's likely that increases in the cash rate will be more measured."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

