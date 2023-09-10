Australia, NZ dollars helped by surging yen, resistance still plentiful

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars found some support on Monday after plumbing 10-month lows, but risk sentiment remained fragile as traders braced for a key U.S. inflation report and more Chinese economic data later in the week.

The Aussie AUD=D3 rose 0.3% to $0.6397, benefiting from a jump in the yen in early Asia trade that weighed on the U.S. dollar. It was, however, unable to break a major resistance level of 64 cents, while support lies at the 10-month low of $0.6358 it hit last week.

The kiwi NZD=D3 also edged 0.3% higher to $0.5901, having also touched a 10-month trough of $0.5860 last week. Resistance levels are plentiful but it also has support at $0.5800.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has signalled the possibility of ending negative rates, saying that the bank could have enough data by year-end to determine whether it can do that, according to a local media report on Saturday.

The yen JPY=EBS jumped 0.6% and longer-dated Japanese government bond yields hit 2014 highs. Australian 10-year benchmark yields AU10YT=RR also rose 5 basis points to 4.141%.

Data over the weekend that showed China's consumer prices returned to expansionary territory in August, easing fears about the health of the world's second-largest economy - a positive for the Aussie.

"That said, the overall backdrop suggests to us the greenback will strengthen further over the next couple of quarters," said Petersen.

In the week ahead, Australia will report jobs data for August on Thursday. The economy is expected to have added 23,000 new jobs, more than compensating for a surprise fall of 14,600 jobs in the previous month, while the unemployment rate likely ticked lower to 3.6%, from 3.7%.

The strength of the labour market is one reason that a majority of economists polled by Reuters still expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to hike one more time by year-end, but markets suspect the tightening cycle could well be over. 0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

