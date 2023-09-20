Australia, NZ dollars give up rally after hawkish Fed; bonds battered

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars gave up gains on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve stiffened its hawkish guidance after leaving rates unchanged, while local bonds took a beating as markets rushed to price in prospects of more hikes Down Under.

The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.6% to a one-week low of $0.6408, after scaling a three-week top of $0.6510 overnight just before the Fed's rate decision. It has support around $0.6358, while resistance is strong at $0.6522.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 slipped 0.3% to $0.5908, having also retreated from a three-week high of $0.5999 hit overnight. It has support around $0.5860, but resistance is heavy around $0.5940.

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened a hawkish monetary policy stance as policymakers halved projected rate cuts next year to just two on the back of strong economic growth.

"This is very high for longer, and not what markets were anticipating," said David Chao,global marketstrategist, Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Invesco.

"Once markets have clarity on the end of the Fed rate hike cycle and begin to discount a sustainable recovery, we would expect a growing global risk appetite."

The U.S. dollar =USD hit a fresh six-month high against its peers and Treasury yields spiked to the highest since 2006, followed by selling in the global bond market.

Short-term Australian yields jumped to more than two-month highs, with the three-year government bond yield AU3YT=RR surging 9 basis points to 4.057%.

The spread between Australian and U.S. 10-year sovereign bond yields has moved materially into negative territory this month, weighing on the Aussie.

Also attesting to the resilience of the world economies, New Zealand's grew more than expected in the second quarter. The statistics bureau also revised up the first-quarter figure to be flat, meaning the economy was never in a technical recession.

Two-year swap New Zealand benchmark rates NZDSM3NB2Y= jumped 12 basis points to 5.745% on Thursday, the highest since 2008.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.cp,))

