Australia, NZ dollars extend retreat, count down to RBNZ

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were in retreat on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields rose ever higher and shook sentiment in risk assets, with investors increasingly concerned policy tightening will slow the global economy.

The Aussie was down for a fifth straight session at $0.7408 AUD=D3 leaving last week's 10-month top of $0.7661 a distant memory. Support comes in around $0.7360 and the 200-day moving average at $0.7297.

The kiwi slid to $0.6812 NZD=D3, again leaving behind its recent five-month high of $0.7034. Major support comes in at a retracement level of $0.6782, and at $0.6729.

Investors are still trying to second-guess whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will hike the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 or 50 basis points on Wednesday.

The market is wagering heavily on the larger move, leaving the kiwi vulnerable to any disappointment. Also important will be whether the central bank sticks with previous guidance that rates were likely to peak around 3.35%.

"A hawkish scenario comprises a 50bp hike plus a change in guidance indicating the peak OCR is now probably higher than 3.35%," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. "That would embolden markets to continue leap-frogging RBNZ guidance."

A dovish outcome would be a quarter-point move and no change to guidance, which could see swap rates fall sharply.

Two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= have already surged 150 basis points so far this year to reach 3.63%, taking them above 10-year bond yields NZ10YT=RR at 3.56%.

Local survey data suggested the RBNZ was in a difficult position with businesses reporting slowing activity but also rampant cost pressures.

Across in Australia, surveys showed business activity surged in March but inflation measures also ran hot with purchase costs and labour costs rising at a record pace.

That only added to expectations the March quarter consumer prices report due on April 27 will show a spike in core inflation above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) 2-3% target band.

The central bank last week turned markedly more hawkish on inflation, cementing market wagers it will raise its 0.1% cash rate in June and keep hiking all year. RBAWATCH

That outlook saw 10-year yields AU10YT=RR climb to their highest since 2015 at 3.08%, though Treasury yields rose even faster and narrowed the Australian spread buffer to 24 basis points.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.