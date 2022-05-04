US Markets

Australia, NZ dollars cheer upbeat data, but Fed calls the tune

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

The Australian and New Zealand dollars got a lift from strong local data on Wednesday as markets counted down to a widely expected U.S. rate hike, with much resting on whether the Federal Reserve signals even larger increases ahead.

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars got a lift from strong local data on Wednesday as markets counted down to a widely expected U.S. rate hike, with much resting on whether the Federal Reserve signals even larger increases ahead.

The Aussie crept up 0.3% to $0.7116 AUD=D3, and a little further away from its recent three-month low of $0.7030. It needs to clear resistance at $0.7148 to extend the bounce.

The kiwi dollar firmed slightly to $0.6452 NZD=D3, but remained uncomfortably close to the recent two-year trough of $0.6413.

Investors fully expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points to 0.75-1.0% later Wednesday and have already priced in rates of 2.0-2.25% for July, so they need policymakers to keep sounding hyper-hawkish.

That aggressive pricing has so far overshadowed this week's move by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to lift rates by 25 basis points to 0.35%.

The market 0#YIB: also now doubts the bank will move to 0.75% in June, seeing more chance of another quarter point rise to 0.60%.

Yet futures still imply rates of 2.75% by the end of the year, so investors assume it will speed up at some stage.

"The hawkish shift in the RBA's reaction function points to a faster pace of policy normalization in 2022," said Andrew Boak, an economist at Goldman Sachs Australia.

"We now expect the RBA to lift rates to 2.6% by December 2022 - previously 1.75% - and lean towards the normalization being front-loaded via back-to-back 50bp hikes in June/July and a series of monthly 25bp increases from August to December."

The case for rapid-fire moves got some support from domestic data on Wednesday showing retail sales jumped 1.6% in March, outpacing forecasts for a third straight month.

Jobs data in New Zealand were also upbeat with unemployment holding at record lows of 3.2% and wages hitting a 13-year high, encouraging investors to price in yet more tightening from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

"A lack of liquidity and one-sided trading have seen some chunky moves higher in yields," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"We still expect the RBNZ to deliver a 50bp hike at the May 25 meeting, taking the cash rate to 2%. We see the RBNZ then keep lifting the cash rate to 3% by November."

Two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= jumped 11 basis points on the data to 3.97%, the highest since late 2014.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular