Australia, NZ dollars buoyant as yen dives

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were set for back-to-back weekly gains on Friday, boosted by expectations of higher interest rates and booming commodity prices, which have also vaulted the Aussie to a six-year high versus the Japanese yen.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was holding above $0.75 at $0.7511, having hit a four-and-a-half month high of $0.7527 in overnight trade. Resistance is around October's high of $0.7555.

On the U.S. dollar the Aussie is up 1.3% this week and on the tumbling yen AUDJPY= it is up 3.5%, an eighth weekly rise in a row - the longest streak in 19 years.

It hit a six-year high of 92.01 in morning trade.

"While it would be hard to dispute a pullback of sorts is due after its meteoric rise, AUD/JPY is a currency pair that perfectly captures Australia's status as an energy and commodities exporter and Japan's position as a net energy importer," said Tony Sycamore, senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 is heading for a weekly rise of 0.9%, but has hit resistance around $0.6995 amid concerns about the risk that higher rates and imported inflation via energy costs can hurt the economy. It was last at $0.6968.

Bonds on both sides of the Tasman copped a flogging along with Treasuries earlier this week after a hawkish speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The yield on 10-year New Zealand government bonds NZ10YT=RR was flat at 3.340%, up 15 basis points on the week. Australian government bond futures made fresh lows on Friday after Westpac pulled forward some rate-hike expectations.

The three-year bond contract YTTc1 fell 7.5 to hit 97.490, its lowest since late 2014, while the 10-year contract YTCc1 fell as much a 5.5 ticks to 97.115.

"The more determined actions of the (Fed) are likely to slightly accelerate the RBA's tightening profile," Westpac economists Bill Evans and Elliot Clarke said in a note.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

