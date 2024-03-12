Australia, NZ dollars brace for US inflation data

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were subdued on Tuesday ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that has the potential to bring forward or delay the start of global rate cuts, while bonds were vulnerable after recent gains.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was holding at $0.6173 after easing 0.1% overnight to a low of $0.6161. Resistance is around $0.6217, while support is around $0.6150.

"A 0.4% number would likely resuscitate a few thoughts that the Fed won't cut in '24 and may even hike this year, with notable USD-positive implications across the board."

The Australian dollar reacted little to another fall in iron ore prices to five-month lows and a local business survey that showed retail prices jumped, in a possible red flag for progress on slowing inflation.

Against the Japanese yen, the Antipodean currencies bounced off one-month lows hit a day earlier. The Aussie AUDJPY=R rose 0.3% to 97.46 yen, while the kiwi NZDJPY=R gained 0.4% to 90.95 yen.

Australian bonds were also on edge after recent gains. The three-year yield AU3YT=RR was flat at 3.604%, after falling 3 basis points overnight to the lowest since early February.

Ten-year yields AU10YT=RR held at 3.974%, having dropped 3 bps on Monday.

($1 = 7.1761 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

