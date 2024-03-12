News & Insights

US Markets

Australia, NZ dollars brace for US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 12, 2024 — 12:59 am EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were subdued on Tuesday ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that has the potential to bring forward or delay the start of global rate cuts, while bonds were vulnerable after recent gains.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was holding at $0.6173 after easing 0.1% overnight to a low of $0.6161. Resistance is around $0.6217, while support is around $0.6150.

"A 0.4% number would likely resuscitate a few thoughts that the Fed won't cut in '24 and may even hike this year, with notable USD-positive implications across the board."

The Australian dollar reacted little to another fall in iron ore prices to five-month lows and a local business survey that showed retail prices jumped, in a possible red flag for progress on slowing inflation.

Against the Japanese yen, the Antipodean currencies bounced off one-month lows hit a day earlier. The Aussie AUDJPY=R rose 0.3% to 97.46 yen, while the kiwi NZDJPY=R gained 0.4% to 90.95 yen.

Australian bonds were also on edge after recent gains. The three-year yield AU3YT=RR was flat at 3.604%, after falling 3 basis points overnight to the lowest since early February.

Ten-year yields AU10YT=RR held at 3.974%, having dropped 3 bps on Monday.

($1 = 7.1761 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.