Australia, NZ dollar rally stalls as China, Fed fears weigh

SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted lower on Monday, as risk aversion, stemming from renewed lockdown fears in China and the prospects of higher U.S. rates, hit sentiment.

The Aussie AUD=D3 eased 0.2% to hover around $0.6657, marking the fourth straight declining session and pulling further away from its recent two-month top of $0.6798. It fell 0.5% last week, the first drop in five weeks.

The kiwi fared better, supported by hawkish expectations that its central bank might resort to an outsized 75 basis point hike this Wednesday. It edged lower to $0.6140 NZD=D3, after hitting a fresh three month high of $0.6207 in the previous session. It rose 0.8% last week.

China's capital city Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20, the first few deaths nationwide since May. The city's most populous district continued to urge residents to stay at home on Monday, extending a request from the weekend.

The rash of outbreaks across the country has been a setback to hopes for an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions.

In the meantime, traders are looking to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due on Wednesday, which could sound hawkish.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Saturday said he was ready to step down to a half-point hike in December but also underlined that rates would likely stay higher for longer than markets expected.

Futures 0#FF: imply an 80% chance of a rise of 50 basis points to 4.25-4.5% and a peak for rates around 5.0-5.25%. They also have rate cuts priced in for late next year. FEDWATCH

"The outlook for U.S. monetary policy remains vital for AUD/USD," said Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac.

"The FOMC still seems likely to step down in the pace of rate hikes in December, from 75bp to 50bp. But a pause is clearly some way off, leaving the (2-year) AU-US yield spread around multi-decade lows near -140bp, helping to cap AUD/USD."

Australian 10-year government bond yields AU10YT=RR eased slightly to 3.596%, leaving the spread over U.S. Treasuries at -19 basis points.

