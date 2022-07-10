Australia, NZ dlrs under pressure ahead of likely RBNZ hike

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under renewed pressure on Monday as fresh falls in U.S. stocks soured risk appetite, while bond markets braced for another NZ rate hike later in the week.

The Aussie slipped 0.5% to $0.6821 AUD=D3, having failed to clear resistance around $0.6873. It has some support around $0.6800 and the recent two-year trough of $0.6762.

The kiwi dollar eased to $0.6184 NZD=D3, and away from resistance at $0.6204. The balance of risks favours another test of its two-year low of $0.6125.

Both currencies were tracking losses in U.S. equity futures ESc1 ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could well push the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates by 75 basis points this month.

Higher domestic interest rates have so far done little to support the currencies, with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) widely expected to hike by half a percentage point to 2.5% on Wednesday as it struggles with surging inflation. NZ/INT

"50 basis points is virtually done and dusted," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, who expects a similar move in August as well.

However, he argued that house prices were falling fast and consumer and business sentiment had crumbled, showing policy was having the desired affect.

"Market traders had seen a terminal cash rate of 4.5% priced in, but cooler heads have prevailed, with the rising risk of recession," added Kerr. "The market now has a terminal cash rate of around 4% priced and we expect this will eventually ease to 3.5%."

Two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= edged up to 3.89% on Monday, in line with U.S. Treasuries, but remained well short of the recent peak of 4.54%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is also expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, to 1.85% 0#YIB:, at its next meeting in August. It hiked by half a percentage point last week.

Jobs data due on Thursday should reinforce the case for tightening, as unemployment could well drop to a new 48-year trough of 3.8%, given that vacancies are at record highs.

"The number of vacancies per unemployed fell further to just 1.1, and that's indicative of a still exceptionally strong labour demand backdrop," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB.

"Given the risks from elevated inflation shifting wage and price expectations, a tightening labour market supports the case for the RBA to continue to rush towards neutral."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

