Australia, NZ dlrs tumble as hot US inflation forces rate cut rethink

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a beating on Wednesday and bonds were hammered after U.S. inflation surprised on the high side, upending market expectations for early interest rate cuts.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was floundering at $0.6054 after falling 1.2% overnight to just a touch above the floor of its recent range of $0.6040 to $0.61.

"Today's U.S. core services print, notably when married with the recent rise in consumer confidence and solid labour market readings has some even questioning if rate cuts come in 2024 at all," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"Further, when the two big macro worries are resurging inflation and a future recession, the fears of the former concern have hit a sour note for markets."

Traders have also pared back easing expectations Down Under. Markets are still confident the Reserve Bank of Australia is done tightening but only one rate cut is now expected this year. 0#RBAWATCH

For the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, traders see a real risk it could hike rates again in May before delivering one cut in 2024. 0#RBNZWATCH

Australian three-year bond futures YTTc1 fell 12 ticks to 96.13, just above a major support level of 96.12. Ten-year bond futures YTCc1 slumped 11 ticks to 95.70.

Two-year New Zealand swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= shot up 6.5 basis points to 5.24%, just a touch below its 2-1/2 month high of 5.245% hit on Monday.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

