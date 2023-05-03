Australia, NZ dlrs struggle on new US banking fears, lower commodity prices

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars slid on Thursday, undermined by lower commodity prices and renewed U.S. banking fears, while local bonds joined a global rally after the Federal Reserve signalled a pause in its tightening cycle.

The Aussie AUD=D3 eased 0.2% to $0.6656, after making a modest 0.1% gain overnight against a weaker U.S. dollar. It has major support at $0.6573 and faces resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6730.

The kiwi NZD=D3 also skidded 0.2% to $0.6220, having gained 0.4% overnight, supported by strong jobs data on Wednesday that added to the case for another interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Risk assets initially rose but soon gave away to rekindled fears about the health of the U.S. banking sector. PacWest Bancorp PACW.O shares crashed over 50% in after-hours trade on a report the U.S. regional lender is considering a sale. O/R

"There is no solution to the accelerating banking crisis other than Janet Yellen cancelling the latest policy on depositor safeguards. This is unlikely," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

"The banking crisis can only be expected to deteriorate further."

Fed funds futures have wagered on a pause from the Fed next month, while pricing in a 70% chance of a cut by September, even though chair Jerome Powell pushed against such pricing in his post-meeting press conference.

Australian bonds gained, joining a global rally after Fed signalled a pause. Three-year yields AU3YT=RR eased 10 basis points to 3.041%, while ten-year yields slid 6 bps to 3.356%.

