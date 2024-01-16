Australia, NZ dlrs slump, bond yields climb as US rate cut hopes ebb

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars remained vulnerable to further losses on Wednesday as hawkish U.S. central bank speak forced traders to temper their rate cuts optimism, while long-end bond yields jumped to one-month highs.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was feeling unloved at $0.6141, after a tumble of 1% overnight to as low as $0.6125. It has support at 61 cents and faces resistance at $0.6180.

National Australia Bank on Wednesday abandoned its call for a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia in February. All of the big four Australian banks now expect local interest rates have peaked, in line with market pricing. 0#RBAWATCH

"The RBA is then expected to remain on hold until November, before gradually cutting rates by 125bps by the end of 2025 taking the cash rate to 3.1% by end 2025," NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster said.

Traders are now on guard for a speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde later in the day after several ECB officials already pushed back against the market's sanguine view on the degree of policy easing this year. 0#ECBWATCH

