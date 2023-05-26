Australia, NZ dlrs set for weekly losses; US inflation data in focus

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were headed for heavy weekly losses on Friday after plumbing six-month lows, as a disappointing China recovery, the U.S. debt ceiling impasse and hawkish Federal Reserve pricing bolstered the dollar.

The Aussie AUD=D3 hit a new six-month low of $0.6490 on Friday before steadying at $0.6507. That brought its weekly decline to 1.6%, with traders turning their attention to the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price index later in the day, Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was reeling at $0.6069, after falling 0.8% overnight to a fresh six-month low of $0.6045. It is set for a weekly drop of 3.3%, the most since September, with the additional blow coming from a dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand that unexpectedly signalled rate hikes are finished.

Weighing on the Antipodeans are falling commodity prices as China's economic recovery staggered. Copper prices were set for a sixth weekly decline and Dalian iron ore futures slid to the lowest in nearly six months.

Local bonds joined a global sell-off as U.S. yields rose. Benchmark ten-year Australia government bond yields AU10YT=RR increased 6 basis points to 3.754%, while three year yields AU3YT=RR were also up 6 bps to 3.473%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

