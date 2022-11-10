Australia, NZ dlrs romp higher as rate rally upends US$

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were at multi-week highs on Friday after a surprisingly subdued U.S. inflation report bolstered hopes of slower Federal Reserve rate hikes and sent bonds and stocks soaring.

The Aussie was consolidating at $0.6608 AUD=D3, having surged 2.9% overnight in its biggest daily gain since late 2011. The rally wiped out seven weeks of losses and shattered major resistance at $0.6550. The Aussie had been down at $0.6338 and sliding before the softer U.S. CPI report.

The kiwi stood at $0.6016 NZD=D3, after climbing 2.4% overnight to a two-month top of $0.6038 and cracking resistance around $0.6600.

Fed fund futures 0#FF: responded to the CPI by lowering the likely peak for rates by a quarter point to 4.87%, while Treasury yields fell by the most in a decade.

That sent the U.S. dollar into a tailspin and boosted risk sentiment and commodities, giving the Antipodean currencies a triple lift.

"The CPI fanned expectations that the peak in both core and headline inflation is now behind us this cycle, and that a more moderate inflation landscape lies ahead," wrote analysts at ANZ.

"While it is unwise to read too much into one month's data, the sigh of relief across markets was understandable."

The news also made the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) look prescient in deciding to slow the pace of its hikes in October.

RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock on Thursday reiterated more tightening would likely be needed but noted policymakers were getting nearer the point where a pause might be in order.

Markets were even pricing in a slightly greater risk the RBA might hold at 2.85% in December, though most were leaning toward a rise to 3.1%. 0#RBAWATCH

The implied peak for Australian rates also came down to 3.65%, from 3.83% on Thursday and over 4.0% just a couple of weeks ago.

Yields on Australian three-year bonds AU3YT=RR hit their lowest since mid-August at 3.065%, diving 32 basis points overnight.

Not everyone was so bullish. CBA analyst Joseph Capurso argued the U.S. core CPI data had thrown curve balls in the past and employment costs were still growing rapidly.

He also doubted that Beijing would ease its zero COVID-19 policy anytime soon, putting downward pressure on global growth and commodity prices.

"We consider the USD will regain its recent losses and peak in early 2023," he said. "This means AUD and NZD can set new lows."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

