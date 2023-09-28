Australia, NZ dlrs rally from lows, eye worst quarter in a year

SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars got a much needed respite from selling pressure on Friday, but are still set for the worst quarter in a year as U.S. economic resilience and decade-high Treasury yields supercharged the greenback.

The Aussie AUD=D3 rose 0.5% to $0.6457, after rallying 1.2% overnight and bouncing off its new 2023 low of $0.6332. However, it is headed for a quarterly loss of 3.1%, the biggest since the September quarter last year, and for a monthly loss of 0.5%.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was up 0.6% to $0.5998, nearing a key resistance level of 60 cents. It rebounded 0.6% overnight, but is still headed for a quarterly loss of 2.3%. It managed to eke out a small gain of 0.5% for the month.

The U.S. dollar =USD is up more than 3% against its peers in the September quarter, as the surprising resilience in the world's biggest economy bolstered the view that interest rates will stay higher for longer. FEDWATCH

The antipodean currencies got some breathing room overnight after U.S. Treasury yields, which had been lending support to the dollar's rise, fell from multi-year highs. US/

Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, noted the Aussie and kiwi dollars are at oversold levels and therefore prone to a large jump as speculators unwind short positions.

"Nevertheless, these currencies can remain in oversold territory for a while longer in our view... if the Chinese economy stays weak and/or the U.S. economy falls into recession," she said in a note to clients.

China's property sector woes have persisted. Creditors of property giant China Evergrande 3333.HK are becoming increasingly concerned about the group's prospects amid an uncertain debt revamp plan and liquidation risk.

Australian bonds took a beating this quarter, with the yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds surging a whopping 51 basis points to 4.511%, the highest since 2011.

Next week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will debate their respective monetary policies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The RBA is expected to hold rates steady for a fourth straight month, but a slim majority of economists favour a hike in November.

Market pricing suggests the RBNZ will also stand pat next month, but the risk is tilted towards a hike in November.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.