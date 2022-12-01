Australia, NZ dlrs rally as markets scent hesitation at central banks

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held hefty weekly gains on Friday as drastic dive in Treasury yields dragged on their U.S. counterpart, while signs of an easing in China's zero COVID policy boosted risk sentiment.

The Aussie was resting at $0.6815 AUD=D3, having reached a three-month high of $0.6847 overnight. That left it 0.9% firmer for the week so far, while gaining 6.1% for November as a whole.

Support comes in just below $0.6800 with major resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6924.

The kiwi dollar was up at $0.6375 NZD=D3, after touching a four-month peak of $0.6400. It has climbed 2% for the week and broken the 200-day moving average at $0.6289, opening the way to a top from August at $0.6468.

Bonds have also had a barn-storming week with Australian 10-year yields AU10YT=RR down 18 basis points at their lowest since mid-August at 3.409%.

Three-year bond futures YTTc1 have surged 24 ticks as markets priced in lower peaks for cash rates in the United States and at home.

There was even talk the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might pause in its tightening campaign next week following a surprisingly subdued reading on monthly inflation.

Futures are still leaning toward a quarter-point hike to 3.1% but it is much closer call than just a week ago. 0#RBAWATCHAU/INT

"We do think a December pause will be considered, but with the RBA not meeting again until February and the recent wages and employment data being robust we expect the cash rate target to be lifted by 25bp," said David Plank, head of Australian economics at ANZ.

The RBA has already lifted rates by a huge 275 basis points and is well aware that this will take time to feed through to mortgage payments and consumer demand.

"The RBA is still flying blind to a degree given the last few rate hikes have not yet hit home borrowers from a cash-flow perspective," said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA.

He still sees an 80% chance the RBA will hike next week, but suspects the Board might water down the wording of its forward guidance on further increases.

"That would indicate that further policy tightening in 2023 is not locked in," Aird said. "And would set the RBA up for a potential pause in February while also giving them full flexibility to raise the cash rate again, should they wish to do that."

He reckons 3.1% will prove to be the peak for rates this cycle, while markets favour 3.6%.

