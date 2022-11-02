Australia, NZ dlrs pull back from overnight highs after hawkish Powell

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars pulled back from overnight highs on Thursday, as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair shattered the risk-on rally after the central bank's fourth outsized hike.

The Aussie was hovering at $0.6356 AUD=D3, after a volatile session that saw it first surging to as high as $0.6490 and wiping out all of the gains to end 0.7% lower. It had support around $0.6212.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was hanging at $0.5803, after pulling away from a six-week top of $0.5942 touched overnight. Support lies around $0.5776.

Investors were initially cheered that the Fed opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of hikes after raising interest rates 75 basis points to 3.75-4.0% on Wednesday, by noting that policy acted with a lag.

But Chair Jerome Powell soured the mood by saying it was "very premature" to think about pausing and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

Futures 0#FF: nudged up the peak for rates to 5.0-5.25% likely by May next year, while implying little chance of a rate cut until December 2023.

"This warrants higher rates, both in nominal and real terms. However, financial stresses and the lagged impact of monetary policy support a slower, therefore safer, path of rate hikes going forward, in our view," said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"Going forward, we are watching for signs of exhaustion in USD strength even as the Fed stays hawkish."

Robert Carnell, Asia-Pacific regional head of research at ING, expected the bigger-than-expected exports, coupled with weaker imports, could help put a floor under the Aussie dollar after the impact of the Fed's move.

