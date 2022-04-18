Australia, NZ dlrs play defence as U.S. yields keep climbing

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on the defensive on Tuesday as surging Treasury yields widened the U.S. dollar's rate advantage and investors fretted about the state of China's coronavirus-hit economy.

The Aussie was down at $0.7361 AUD=D3 having shed 0.5% overnight in holiday-thinned trade. That left it far short of the recent 10-month peak of $0.7661 and risked testing support at the 200-day moving average of $0.7296.

The kiwi recoiled to $0.67301 NZD=D3, leaving behind its recent five-month high of $0.7034. Major support lies at $0.6720 and a break could see a retreat to $0.6650.

Another round of very hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials had seen Treasury yields spike to 2.84% US10YT=RR in the last few days.

Australian 10-year yields had also climbed to 3.05% AU10YT=RR but at a slower pace, narrowing the premium over U.S. yields to just 21 basis points and down from a peak of around 50 basis points in March.

Markets are priced for the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points in May and June, and to reach at least 2.5% by year end.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is seen likely to move by just 15 basis points to 0.25% in June, and maybe reach 2% by Christmas. RBAWATCH

Minutes of the central bank's April meeting released on Tuesday acknowledged that rising inflation and a tight labour market had "brought forward" the timing of a hike.

Most analysts doubt rates will rise as fast and as far as the market is pricing, in large part because household debt is at record highs.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans sees rates topping out at just 2% sometime in mid-2023.

"The lower nominal terminal rate which we, and others, favour relies upon the household sector being quite sensitive to rising rates due to their high levels of household debt," says Evans.

"We estimate that a terminal rate of 2% would see the debt servicing ratio settle above the ratios of the two previous cycles."

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has already lifted rates to 1.5% after a half-point hike last week, and futures imply the peak there could be 3.5% or more. RBNZWATCH

The chance of another half-point rise in May might well depend on inflation figures for the first quarter, which are due on Thursday.

Median forecasts are for consumer price inflation to spike to an annual 7.1%, the fastest pace in more than 30 years, and anything higher would narrow the odds on a larger hike.

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

