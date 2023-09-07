Australia, NZ dlrs pinned near 10-mth lows as risk aversion grips Asia

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were near 10-month lows on Thursday as risk aversion gripped Asia, after strong U.S. data kept prospects of another Federal Reserve rate hike alive and still gloomy Chinese trade data failed to soothe sentiment.

The Aussie AUD=D3 eased 0.2% to $0.6369, just a touch above a 10-month low of $0.6358 hit overnight. It has managed to bounce off that level in the past two sessions but if the support snaps, bears would be targeting $0.6170 which was last hit in October 2022.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was pinned at $0.5871, just a whisker of a 10-month trough of $0.5860 plumbed overnight. That level is the near-term support, but the downward trend remains intact.

Sustained falls in China's exports and imports for August on Thursday pointed to growing economic headwinds, pressuring the yuan CNH=, which the Australian dollar has closely tracked due to the country's exposure to Chinese markets. CNY/

"The longer AUD/USD stays below 0.6403...the greater the chance AUD/USD heads down another few more cents," said Joseph Capurso, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The absence of a large package to stimulate the Chinese economy will remain a weight on AUD for the near term at least."

Yield differentials also moved against the Aussie in recent sessions, with the spread between Australian 10-year bond yields AU10YT=RR and Treasuries US10YT=RR at a negative 12 basis points.

