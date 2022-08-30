Australia, NZ dlrs pinned down as U.S. jobs data bolstered dollar

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars fought for a footing on Wednesday, as a robust U.S. job openings report bolstered the U.S. dollar, fuelling bets that the Federal Reserve might have to be more aggressive in taming decades-high inflation.

The Aussie AUD=D3 edged up 0.2% to $0.6871 but is headed for a monthly loss of 1.7%, pinned down by recession fears and lower commodity prices. It fell 0.7% overnight and now has support at $0.6841, a six-week low.

The Kiwi NZD=D3 also rose 0.2%, to $0.6139, having also skidded 0.4% overnight. It is set to have slid 2.4% for the month.

Better-than-expected China manufacturing PMI figures offered some relief to the Aussie and Kiwi, which were battered by strong U.S. job openings data overnight. Plunging commodity prices also soured sentiment, with oil falling nearly $6 a barrel and iron ore tumbling below $100.

The next big test for the Antipodeans is U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. Markets may not like a strong number if it supports the basis for continuation of aggressive rate hikes, which could further boost the U.S. dollar.