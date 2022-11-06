Australia, NZ dlrs on back foot as China reaffirms zero-COVID policy

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were hammered on Monday after China reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy, giving back some of the recent enormous gains on hopes Beijing will loosen anti-pandemic restrictions and help reignite global growth.

The Aussie fell as much as 1% but seemed to have found support above 64 cents and last hovered at $0.6436. It surged 2.9% - the biggest climb in a decade - on Friday, along with other risk assets, amid swirling rumours China was considering changing its zero-COVID strategy.

However, Chinese health authorities on Saturday reiterated their "unwavering" support to the zero-COVID policy, disappointing some investors who were hoping for a quick reopening.

The kiwi eased 0.6% to $0.5896, after soaring 2.7% on Friday. It has support at around $0.5866.

"But slowing the pace of interest rate hikes does not necessarily mean interest rates will peak and be cut soon," said Kong from CBA.

"In our view, the risk is the Funds rate peaks at a higher level or remains high for longer than we forecast. Such a scenario may widen the U.S.'s interest rate advantage with other economies and a deeper recession than we expect – an upside risk to our USD forecasts."

Australian 10-year yields AU10YT=RR remained a chunky 25 basis points below those on Treasuries, as markets priced in a peak for U.S. rates up around 5.0-5.25% and well above what was expected Down Under at around 4%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with a modest rate hike this month and highlighted its relatively dovish stance in a quarterly policy statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

