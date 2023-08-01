News & Insights

Australia, NZ dlrs near key support levels as doubts over rate hikes set in

August 01, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Aussie and kiwi dollars teetered close to key support levels on Wednesday as investors reduced bets on higher interest rates following a second rate pause in Australia and an uptick in New Zealand jobless rate.

The Aussie AUD=D3 was flat at $0.6614, just a touch above a major support level of 66 cents. It slid 1.6% overnight to a four-week trough of $0.6602 after the Reserve Bank of Australia delivered its second rate pause, fuelling speculation that the tightening cycle might be already over.

A break of 66 cents would open the way to revisit this year's low of $0.6459.

"The balance of risks now favours the prospect that the RBA is now on hold," said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac who has tipped a rate hike on Tuesday.

"The concept of being pre-emptive seems to have been replaced by a 'data dependent' approach to this issue as well."

The spread stands at a positive 22 basis points, pulling further away from negative territory hit just a month ago.

