Australia, NZ dlrs mark time ahead of wages data, RBNZ and Fed

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Australia and New Zealand dollars eased slightly on Tuesday, with attention squarely focused on Australian wages data, a rate decision from New Zealand and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes on Wednesday.

The Aussie was hovering at $0.6896 AUD=D3, having risen 0.5% overnight to as high as $0.6920 helped by big gains in China's stock markets on reopening hopes. It now faces resistance at its 14-day moving average of $0.6932 and has support at the 200-day moving average of $0.6805.

The Antipodean did not react much to the minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia out on Tuesday, which showed the central bank abandoned the thought of pausing at its policy meeting earlier this month.

The kiwi dollar was off 0.2% at $0.6241 NZD=D3, after climbing 0.2% overnight. It has major support at the 200-day moving average of $0.6186.

Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, expects Cyclone Gabrielle could lead to capital inflows from foreign insurers to New Zealand later this year.

Traders are waiting for the Aussie wages data, which could help decide how much higher rates would have to go. Wage growth is seen picking up to a 10-year high of 3.5% in the fourth quarter last year.

Australian government bonds slipped a little on Tuesday, with the yield on three-year bonds AU3YT=RR up 4 basis points to 3.555%, while 10-year yields AU10YT=RR rose 3 bps to 3.838%.

That left the premium over 10-year Treasuries to a negative 2 basis points.

Elsewhere, investors are turning their attention to the minutes from the latest policy meeting from the Fed for future monetary policy clues. Recent data has shown the world's largest economy faring better than expected, raising the chance of interest rates heading higher for longer.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.