News & Insights

US Markets

Australia, NZ dlrs lose ground, stakes high for US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 13, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars lost ground on Wednesday, with their near-term fate resting on the outcome of a high-stakes U.S. inflation report, which could further clarify the interest rate outlook in the world's biggest economy.

The Aussie AUD=D3 slipped 0.3% to $0.6405, after closing marginally lower at $0.6422 overnight. Major resistance is at $0.6522, a level that it failed to breach over the past month, while support is at $0.6358, a 10-month low that it managed to rebound from twice last week.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was hovering at $0.5899, having also eased 0.3% to as far as $0.5890 overnight.

The U.S. dollar held firm, though moves were subdued as traders awaited a closely watched U.S. inflation reading due later on Wednesday. While core CPI is seen cooling to 4.3% year-on-year in August from 4.7%, rising energy costs are forecast to keep headline inflation hot at 3.6%, up from 3.2%.

"U.S. CPI tonight looms large over both Aussie and Asian FX, with the potential for a surprise to either spark a return to the 0.65 handle or to produce new 2023 lows," said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

"We would look to sell into any AUD bounce to 0.6520 as we maintain our 0.6200 multi-week target."

Domestically, data from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia showed that household spending rebounded in August thanks to gains in the education, transport and recreation categories, a sign of consumer resilience.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to hold rates steady at 4.1% next month although there is a 40%possibility that the central bank could raise rates one more time in February next year. 0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Stella Qiu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.