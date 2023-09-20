Australia, NZ dlrs little changed ahead of Fed decision

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were in a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday, while local bonds took a beating as surging oil prices added to concerns that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was also flat at $0.5937, after a 0.3% rise overnight to $0.5946, aided a little by strong dairy price gains at an overnight auction.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates on hold at the range of 5.25% to 5.5%, so the focus will be on the U.S. central bank's economic projections and chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

A recent jump in oil prices to 10-month highs has stirred concerns that interest rates are headed higher and for long, with traders now betting the Fed will cut rates by about 70 basis points next year compared to expectations just a few sessions ago of a 100-point reduction. FEDWATCH.

"We think that the rally in the US dollar index is nearing completion, and not too far away from a well-earned pullback," said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

"Tomorrow morning's FOMC is undoubtedly one such event that could trigger a dollar pullback, as is Friday's BoJ meeting."

Australian bonds joined a global sell-off. The three-year government bond yield AU3YT=RR rose 5 basis points to 3.951%, the highest in about a month, while 10-year yields AU10YT=RR also climbed 5 bps to a one-month high of 4.229%.

