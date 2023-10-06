News & Insights

US Markets

Australia, NZ dlrs in holding pattern ahead of US payrolls data

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

October 06, 2023 — 12:15 am EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were marking time ahead of the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which could add to the case interest rates will stay high for longer and trigger renewed selling in bonds.

The Aussie AUD=D3 was little changed at $0.6375, having rebounded 0.7% overnight to $0.6377 and moved further away from its 11-month low of $0.6286. It was still down 0.9% for the week, with resistance lying at about 64 cents.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was hovering at $0.5965, holding onto overnight gains of 0.9% to $0.5966, the highest in three days. It is down 0.6% for the week, with major resistance at 60 cents and support at $0.5871.

Economists expect the U.S. economy added 170,000 jobs in September and the jobless rate ticked lower to 3.7% - any upside surprises may trigger another leg up in Treasury yields and boost the U.S. dollar.

Overnight, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the Fed can afford to keep rates steady as long as labour market cools, and the recent surge in long-term bond yields is doing the tightening job for the Fed.

Locally, the semi-annual Financial Stability Review from the Reserve Bank of Australia showed global risks are elevated, including stress in China's property sector, but Australian households and businesses have been resilient.

"The RBA does caution, and we agree, that employment remains key to households' resilience. A sharp rise in unemployment would test the resiliency of the household sector," said Stephen Wu, an economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Australian government bonds extended gains on Friday, with the three-year yields AU3YT=RR falling 4 basis points (bps) to 4.008% and 10-year yields AU10YT=RR easing 2 bps to 4.562%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.